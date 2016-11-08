Voters do their part in Election 2016

Press And Journal photo by Eric Wise -- Residents head in to the MCSO Building to vote on Tuesday morning, Nov. 8.

Middletown, like the rest of the nation, went to the polls Tuesday to vote in a number of races, including the most contentious presidential election in recent memory.

Kevin Rogers said he turned out to vote because it’s his “ constitutional ability.”

“There was no wait at all,” Rogers said at the Presbyterian Congregation of Middletown polling place.

“I want to make sure we get the right person in the White House and show my son it’s important,” said Eva Green. She said it took no more than a minute to check in and start.

“That was fast beyond compare,” said another leaving the MCSO Building.

Another person said, “Be glad when it’s all over,” as he headed in the door at the MCSO.

However, Lori Shafaye, who stood on the sidewalk at the church in support of several Republican candidates, said she found the wait to be “longer than before.”

“The turnout is great, 240 since 7 this morning,” she said just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.